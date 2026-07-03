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Adam Sandler Marries Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Front of 1,000 Random Celebrities at Madison Square Garden: Long National Nightmare is Over

By Roger Friedman
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married. Our long national nightmare is over.

They got hitched in front of 1,000 random celebrities at Madison Square Garden. Some they knew, others were there just for great pictures.

There was one groomsmen and one bride’s brother to stand up for the couple. The couple’s respective brothers filled those roles.

A little strange: Taylor and Travis were married by Adam Sandler, who officiated. Sandler is Jewish, the couple is not. No word on whether they are now bound by Jewish law, but it was definitely a statement by the couple. Good for them.

The wedding ceremony looks are by Jonathan Anderson of Dior, who is the most PR oriented clothing designer of this generation.

My guess is that People magazine has the exclusive on photos and the main story. It’s been a long time since People had one of these, and it would mean owner Barry Diller put up some money. Phones were taken from guests, and no photos were allowed. It seems clear People has inside info. They probably had a couple of reporters in the room at MSG.

If Diller paid even a million bucks, it was smart. Meantime, Taylor and Travis just donated $26 million to various charities.

Their party and concert is proceeding right now at MSG. We’ll wait to see People has exclusive inside info.

Will these two crazy kids make it? Cynics — like me– are taking wagers. But for this weekend, we hope it lasts forever!

 

Carly Simon’s Not Saying Whether She’s Going to Pal Taylor Swift’s Wedding: After All, She’s Kept the Secret of “You’re So Vain” for Five Decades

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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