Adam Sandler Marries Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Front of 1,000 Random Celebrities at Madison Square Garden: Long National Nightmare is Over

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married. Our long national nightmare is over.

They got hitched in front of 1,000 random celebrities at Madison Square Garden. Some they knew, others were there just for great pictures.

There was one groomsmen and one bride’s brother to stand up for the couple. The couple’s respective brothers filled those roles.

A little strange: Taylor and Travis were married by Adam Sandler, who officiated. Sandler is Jewish, the couple is not. No word on whether they are now bound by Jewish law, but it was definitely a statement by the couple. Good for them.

The wedding ceremony looks are by Jonathan Anderson of Dior, who is the most PR oriented clothing designer of this generation.

My guess is that People magazine has the exclusive on photos and the main story. It’s been a long time since People had one of these, and it would mean owner Barry Diller put up some money. Phones were taken from guests, and no photos were allowed. It seems clear People has inside info. They probably had a couple of reporters in the room at MSG.

If Diller paid even a million bucks, it was smart. Meantime, Taylor and Travis just donated $26 million to various charities.

Their party and concert is proceeding right now at MSG. We’ll wait to see People has exclusive inside info.

Will these two crazy kids make it? Cynics — like me– are taking wagers. But for this weekend, we hope it lasts forever!