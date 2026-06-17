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Carly Simon’s Not Saying Whether She’s Going to Pal Taylor Swift’s Wedding: After All, She’s Kept the Secret of “You’re So Vain” for Five Decades

By Roger Friedman

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On Friday, legendary singer songwriter Carly Simon dropped a surprise single. It was her first new music in 18 years.

Simon’s “Howl,” is insane ear candy, the catchiest new song released this year. If anyone knows their way around a hit single it’s the creator songs like “You’re So Vain,” “Anticipation,” and “Nobody Does It Better.”

There’s no wonder that she’s one of Taylor Swift’s idols. (Taylor loves “You’re So Vain so much, she asked Simon to make a rare appearance and perform it with her on stage.)

“Howl” is five years in the making. I first heard a demo in 2021, and waited patiently as Simon built it up from scratch. At one point, a famous guitarist wanted to be on it, but it didn’t work out. Simon considered a male duet partner, as well.

But in the end, the song — co-written and produced with David Spencer — was strong enough to stand on its own.

“Howl” is the lead track from a new album called “Comes in Waves,” set for a mid August release. They are all original songs, and Simon’s voice sounds better than ever. One I have heard, called “Peaches,” is a smash. Another, called “The Father Daughter Dance,” has an intriguing back story. (Stay tuned.)

As for Taylor Swift, Simon won’t say if she’s going to the wedding. I tried to pry it out of her, including details. But she’s kept the secret of who “You’re So Vain” is about for 50 years. So she’s blabbing about what she’s getting Taylor and Travis for a wedding gift!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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