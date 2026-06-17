Carly Simon’s Not Saying Whether She’s Going to Pal Taylor Swift’s Wedding: After All, She’s Kept the Secret of “You’re So Vain” for Five Decades

On Friday, legendary singer songwriter Carly Simon dropped a surprise single. It was her first new music in 18 years.

Simon’s “Howl,” is insane ear candy, the catchiest new song released this year. If anyone knows their way around a hit single it’s the creator songs like “You’re So Vain,” “Anticipation,” and “Nobody Does It Better.”

There’s no wonder that she’s one of Taylor Swift’s idols. (Taylor loves “You’re So Vain so much, she asked Simon to make a rare appearance and perform it with her on stage.)

“Howl” is five years in the making. I first heard a demo in 2021, and waited patiently as Simon built it up from scratch. At one point, a famous guitarist wanted to be on it, but it didn’t work out. Simon considered a male duet partner, as well.

But in the end, the song — co-written and produced with David Spencer — was strong enough to stand on its own.

“Howl” is the lead track from a new album called “Comes in Waves,” set for a mid August release. They are all original songs, and Simon’s voice sounds better than ever. One I have heard, called “Peaches,” is a smash. Another, called “The Father Daughter Dance,” has an intriguing back story. (Stay tuned.)

As for Taylor Swift, Simon won’t say if she’s going to the wedding. I tried to pry it out of her, including details. But she’s kept the secret of who “You’re So Vain” is about for 50 years. So she’s blabbing about what she’s getting Taylor and Travis for a wedding gift!

