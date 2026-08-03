Steve Lacy’s Song, “Oh Yeah,” from “Spider Man: Brand New Day” Hasn’t Gotten Much Love Despite Movie’s Record Setting Success: Coincidence?

So far everyone and everything attached to the new “Spider Man” movie is a success.

“Brand New Day” has broken all time box office records this weekend. Usually, when the tide rises, all boats are lifted.

But not so much with the movie’s end credits song.

Steve Lacy’s “Oh Yeah” is not in the iTunes top 100 at all.

On Spotify it has a mild 6 million streams, which is pretty good considering it’s not included on the Michael Giacchino soundtrack CD.

If all things were going to play, “Oh Yeah” would be remixed, lengthened, and playing everywhere. It would certainly be suggested for Best Song at the Oscars.

The fact is the videos for “Oh Yeah” on YouTube have garnered fewer than 500,000 views is surprising.

But is all this a coincidence? Is Lacy’s song being punished by Marvel? Could be. On the red carpet at the LA premiere last week, Lacy accidentally let loose a spoiler from the film. It wasn’t a big deal, but you know social media seized on it like he’d revealed the bombing codes for Hiroshima.

Is Marvel/Disney not supporting the song? “Oh Yeah” has a perfectly rhythmic groove that actually reminds me a little of Gary Numan’s “Are Friends Electric?” and some “Dark Side of the Moon.” It should at least be in the top 10 while “Brand New Day” is breaking those records. Go figure.



