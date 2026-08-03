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Steve Lacy’s Song, “Oh Yeah,” from “Spider Man: Brand New Day” Hasn’t Gotten Much Love Despite Movie’s Record Setting Success: Coincidence?

By Roger Friedman

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So far everyone and everything attached to the new “Spider Man” movie is a success.

“Brand New Day” has broken all time box office records this weekend. Usually, when the tide rises, all boats are lifted.

But not so much with the movie’s end credits song.

Steve Lacy’s “Oh Yeah” is not in the iTunes top 100 at all.

On Spotify it has a mild 6 million streams, which is pretty good considering it’s not included on the Michael Giacchino soundtrack CD.

If all things were going to play, “Oh Yeah” would be remixed, lengthened, and playing everywhere. It would certainly be suggested for Best Song at the Oscars.

The fact is the videos for “Oh Yeah” on YouTube have garnered fewer than 500,000 views is surprising.

But is all this a coincidence? Is Lacy’s song being punished by Marvel? Could be. On the red carpet at the LA premiere last week, Lacy accidentally let loose a spoiler from the film. It wasn’t a big deal, but you know social media seized on it like he’d revealed the bombing codes for Hiroshima.

Is Marvel/Disney not supporting the song? “Oh Yeah” has a perfectly rhythmic groove that actually reminds me a little of Gary Numan’s “Are Friends Electric?” and some “Dark Side of the Moon.” It should at least be in the top 10 while “Brand New Day” is breaking those records. Go figure.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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