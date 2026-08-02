Sunday, August 2, 2026
Donate
BusinessMovies

Box Office: “Spider Man” Swings to a Close 2nd Place All Time Opening Weekend with $355 Mil, Almost as Much as “The Odyssey” Total After 3 Weeks

By Roger Friedman
Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PART ONE).

Share

★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on Google

“Spider Man: Brand New Day” came thisclose to becoming the film with the highest opening weekend ever.

Spidey took in a stunning $355 million this weekend! Rounds of applause, please!

But “Avengers: Endgame” still holds the record with $360 million. Ouch!

Still, “Brand New Day” could leave theaters now, and they’d be fine. But it won’t– Marvel/Disney will try to double their luck before the run is over.

Now, still out there cooking is “The Odyssey” with a $51 million weekend. The total in the US is $395 million after three weeks. “Brand New Day” did in one weekend what “Odyssey” has done over three weekends.

The popcorn is popping!

And then there’s “Toy Story 5,” already at $461 million after six weeks.

What a summer!

And these last two have incredible holds. Only down 43% for “Odyssey,” and 38% for “TS5.” Insane!

Even “Minyans and Monsters,” the story of a shiva gone wrong, is up to $168 million after a month. And the much maligned “Moana” is up over $114 million — even thought that’s a new low for Pixar/Disney.

It’s a box office summer to remember, unless you’re Neon and have “Her Private Hell,” directed by Nicolas Winding Refn. It’s DOA, and will make less than $1 million before Neon ditches theaters. If only they’d had Zendaya and Tom Holland!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com