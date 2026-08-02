Box Office: “Spider Man” Swings to a Close 2nd Place All Time Opening Weekend with $355 Mil, Almost as Much as “The Odyssey” Total After 3 Weeks

“Spider Man: Brand New Day” came thisclose to becoming the film with the highest opening weekend ever.

Spidey took in a stunning $355 million this weekend! Rounds of applause, please!

But “Avengers: Endgame” still holds the record with $360 million. Ouch!

Still, “Brand New Day” could leave theaters now, and they’d be fine. But it won’t– Marvel/Disney will try to double their luck before the run is over.

Now, still out there cooking is “The Odyssey” with a $51 million weekend. The total in the US is $395 million after three weeks. “Brand New Day” did in one weekend what “Odyssey” has done over three weekends.

The popcorn is popping!

And then there’s “Toy Story 5,” already at $461 million after six weeks.

What a summer!

And these last two have incredible holds. Only down 43% for “Odyssey,” and 38% for “TS5.” Insane!

Even “Minyans and Monsters,” the story of a shiva gone wrong, is up to $168 million after a month. And the much maligned “Moana” is up over $114 million — even thought that’s a new low for Pixar/Disney.

It’s a box office summer to remember, unless you’re Neon and have “Her Private Hell,” directed by Nicolas Winding Refn. It’s DOA, and will make less than $1 million before Neon ditches theaters. If only they’d had Zendaya and Tom Holland!