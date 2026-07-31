“Spider Man: Brand New Day” Box Office Update: Setting a Record Today for BIGGEST Opening Ever with $170 Million from Thursday-Friday

Wow.

Who would think that the new “Spider Man” movie would be so much bigger than the last one.

After all, “No Way Home” had all three Spider men and lots of familiar villains.

But now “Brand New Day” is setting a record for the BIGGEST opening day ever in movie history. When it’s all counted up tonight. “BND” should have taken in $170 million from Thursday and Friday.

Amazing.

What happened? First of all there was a need for some good, familiar escapism. Then, the reviews are off the charts. It’s got a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

And let’s factor in that the two stars — Tom Holland and Zendaya — got married recently in an opposite situation to Taylor’s pageant. T&Z did it mysteriously, enough to grab attention just for being so secretive.

All that, plus great marketing from Sony Pictures, which had needed a hit since “No Way Home.”

The weekend total could break $357 million, set by “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Spider Man” will have exceeded all the “Avengers” movies, too. Stan Lee is in heaven, handing out cigars. In the end it was all about him!

Meanwhile, “The Odyssey” picked up another $10 million last night, and stands at $707 million worldwide (about half here and half abroad). It will finish the weekend at $400 million US, and remains in the lead for all awards this winter.

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