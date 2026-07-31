If you’re planning to see North West perform next month, you’re out of luck.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 13 year old daughter has seen her dozen dates with singer Molly Santana, 21, cancelled.

The cities and dates are below. If you get your money back, I’m sure there’s a monster truck rally somewhere instead.

Maybe someone finally called Child Protective Services.

North, who wears a blue wig and seems to have trouble walking, is far too young to be headlining a rap tour. But the dates were booked, and tickets were presumably sold.

What a travesty.

There’s still link to their San Francisco show on North’s website for August 25th. There are 89 tickets available on secondary seller VividSeats.com. But the whole schedule has disappeared from Ticketmaster, so I don’t think that’s happening. Molly Santana sees her part of this cancelled, as well. (She’s managed by a guy who says on his website that he “oscillates.” Maybe he’s just a fan.)

Now maybe Kim can get her daughter to a pediatric orthopedist, and remove her wig and grill. This kid doesn’t stand a chance of being normal the way things are now.