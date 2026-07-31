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Kim and Kanye’s 13 Year Old Daughter, North West, Sees All 12 Dates of Summer Tour Cancelled: Did Someone Call CPS?

By Roger Friedman

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If you’re planning to see North West perform next month, you’re out of luck.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 13 year old daughter has seen her dozen dates with singer Molly Santana, 21, cancelled.

The cities and dates are below. If you get your money back, I’m sure there’s a monster truck rally somewhere instead.

Maybe someone finally called Child Protective Services.

North, who wears a blue wig and seems to have trouble walking, is far too young to be headlining a rap tour. But the dates were booked, and tickets were presumably sold.

What a travesty.

There’s still link to their San Francisco show on North’s website for August 25th. There are 89 tickets available on secondary seller VividSeats.com. But the whole schedule has disappeared from Ticketmaster, so I don’t think that’s happening. Molly Santana sees her part of this cancelled, as well. (She’s managed by a guy who says on his website that he “oscillates.” Maybe he’s just a fan.)

Now maybe Kim can get her daughter to a pediatric orthopedist, and remove her wig and grill. This kid doesn’t stand a chance of being normal the way things are now.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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