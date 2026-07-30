MUSIC PREMIERE! Carly Simon Wrote, Produced, and Played Almost Everything on “Peaches,” Her Seductive New Single

We’re a week away from legendary singer songwriter Carly Simon’s first album of new music in 18 years, called “Comes in Waves.”

The first single, “Howl,” is already getting airplay and views on YouTube for the famed artist behind all time classic hits like “You’re So Vain” and “Nobody Does it Better.”

Tonight we’re premiering the second single, the seductive “Peaches,” produced and written by Carly, and featuring son Ben on arpeggio keyboards. All other instruments — keyboards, drum programming, bass — are by Carly. Her old friend and producer, Frank Filipetti, did the mixing.

“Peaches” is deceptively simple at first. But with its kind of bossa nova rhythm and Carly’s rich vocals, you’ll find you’re humming this one in your sleep. Peaches were never this ripe or tasted this good! (She sings that she wished she liked peaches, but I think she does.)

PS “Peaches” hits Spotify, iTunes, and all platforms at midnight.



