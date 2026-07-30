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MUSIC PREMIERE! Carly Simon Wrote, Produced, and Played Almost Everything on “Peaches,” Her Seductive New Single

By Roger Friedman

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We’re a week away from legendary singer songwriter Carly Simon’s first album of new music in 18 years, called “Comes in Waves.”

The first single, “Howl,” is already getting airplay and views on YouTube for the famed artist behind all time classic hits like “You’re So Vain” and “Nobody Does it Better.”

Tonight we’re premiering the second single, the seductive “Peaches,” produced and written by Carly, and featuring son Ben on arpeggio keyboards. All other instruments — keyboards, drum programming, bass — are by Carly. Her old friend and producer, Frank Filipetti, did the mixing.

“Peaches” is deceptively simple at first. But with its kind of bossa nova rhythm and Carly’s rich vocals, you’ll find you’re humming this one in your sleep. Peaches were never this ripe or tasted this good! (She sings that she wished she liked peaches, but I think she does.)

PS “Peaches” hits Spotify, iTunes, and all platforms at midnight.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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