Tom Holland is Now Set to Be the Biggest Movie Star in the World with “Spodyssey” — New “Spider Man” Will Break Records This Weekend

The world loves short actors named Tom.

First there was Tom Cruise, star of so many mega hits (despite his attachment to religious cult and estrangement from his daughter).

Now comes Tom Holland, who’s already in “The Odyssey,” the summer’s Oscar buzzed giant release sold out in every IMAX theater everywhere.

“The Odyssey” is currently up to around $325 million in the US.

Tomorrow night, Holland opens in his fourth “Spider Man” Movie, “Brand New Day.”

Guess what? “Brand New Day” will break a box office record this week, and it was set by Tom Holland in the last Spider Man movie.

If “Brand New Day” takes in more that $260 million between Thursday and Sunday, it will be the second highest weekend opening of all time. In third place will fall “Spider Man Far from Home.”

This means that literally this weekend, movie theaters will be jammed with fans just seeing Tom Holland on screen.

Who is he? He’s 30 years old, from the UK, and now married to one of the most famous actresses anywhere, Zendaya. In interviews, Holland is self-effacing, sweet, and endlessly polite. There’s no drama, he’s not a diva.

But he is the biggest actor in the world.

Next up, he plans to play Fred Astaire in a biopic. Holland can dance! Although I insist he play Mickey Rooney in a film set during the Mick’s heyday as Hollywood heart- throb. Holland would be perfect!

Get ready for a lot of box office headlines starting Friday morning!