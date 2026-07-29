The Beatles Confirm “Rubber Soul” Ultra Deluxe Box Set With Unreleased Tracks, CD, LP, BluRay Details Here (UPDATING)

The Beatles are announcing a “Revolver” Ultra Deluxe box set this morning at 9am. But here’s a link to the Amazon page already up.

The box set of CDs retails for $149 and releases on October 2nd. The LP set is $229. The box includes ‘the American album,’ which I guess is remastered or remixed but was already available in the Beatles US albums box set.

From Amazon: “This 4CD Special Edition Super Deluxe Box Set includes the new stereo mix, a disc of the 28-track collection of Sessions recordings that includes early versions of songs that deepen and expand the story of the album, as well as the non-album single, ‘Day Tripper’ and ‘We Can Work It Out’, the original mono album, and the original Capitol US album. Each disc sits in an individual album wallet within a 12” gatefold disc holder sleeve, alongside an 88-page hardback book with a John Lennon foreword, introduction by Paul McCartney, photos, in-depth album background and track notes, all housed in a 12” slipcase. ”

Disc 2 – Sessions, Demos and The Singles

1. Wait (Take 3 – instrumental backing track)

2. Run For Your Life (Takes 1-5 – instrumental backing track)

3. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (First version –Take 1)

4. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Second version –Take 2)

5. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Third version – Take 3)

6. Drive My Car (Takes 1 and 2 – instrumental backing track)

7. Day Tripper (Songwriting work tape)

8. Day Tripper (Take 1 – instrumental backing track)

9. Day Tripper (Takes 2 and 3 – instrumental backing track)

10. If I Needed Someone (Take 1 – instrumental backing track)

11. In My Life (Take 1)

12. In My Life (Extract with unused organ solo)

13. We Can Work It Out (Paul’s demo)

14. We Can Work It Out (Take 1 – instrumental backing track)

15. Nowhere Man (First version – Take 2)

16. Nowhere Man (Second version – Take 5 – instrumental backing track)

17. I’m Looking Through You (First version – Take 1)

18. I’m Looking Through You (Second version – Take 2)

19. I’m Looking Through You (Second version – Take 3)

20. Michelle (Guitar rehearsal)

21. Michelle (Take 1)

22. What Goes On (Take 1 – instrumental backing track)

23. The Word (Takes 1 and 2 – instrumental backing track)

24. Girl (Take 2 – instrumental backing track)

25. Beatle Talk (Think For Yourself vocal overdubs)

26. Little Girl (John’s demo)

27. Day Tripper (2023 mix)

28. We Can Work It Out (2023 mix)