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Glen Hansard, Irish Singer Songwriter Star of “Once” Dies in Motorcycle Accident, Oscar Winner for “Falling Slowly”

By Roger Friedman
Glen Hansard pictured performing during a special tribute to Shane MacGowan on The Late Late Show.

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Tragedy: Glen Hansard, star of the movie “ONce” and an Oscar winner for the song “Falling Slowly,” has died at age 56.

Reports say Hansard was involved in a motorcycle accident in Ireland.

Hansard — who also appeared in the Irish music movie, “The Commitments” — was a popular figure in Dublin and New York on the music scene, where he often participated in a variety of tribute shows. He also released new music regularly. He was just lovely, and this is terrible news.

His management company says: “Glen’s family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time. The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene. As this matter remains the subject of an active Garda investigation, no further comment will be made at this time.”

“Once” was a huge indie hit movie that went on to become a Tony winning musical. He won one Grammy Award and was nominated for two others.

Hansard reportedly leaves behind a wife and four year old son.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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