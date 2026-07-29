Glen Hansard, Irish Singer Songwriter Star of “Once” Dies in Motorcycle Accident, Oscar Winner for “Falling Slowly”

Tragedy: Glen Hansard, star of the movie “ONce” and an Oscar winner for the song “Falling Slowly,” has died at age 56.

Reports say Hansard was involved in a motorcycle accident in Ireland.

Hansard — who also appeared in the Irish music movie, “The Commitments” — was a popular figure in Dublin and New York on the music scene, where he often participated in a variety of tribute shows. He also released new music regularly. He was just lovely, and this is terrible news.

His management company says: “Glen’s family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time. The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene. As this matter remains the subject of an active Garda investigation, no further comment will be made at this time.”

“Once” was a huge indie hit movie that went on to become a Tony winning musical. He won one Grammy Award and was nominated for two others.

Hansard reportedly leaves behind a wife and four year old son.