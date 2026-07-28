UPDATE Beatles Also Have a “Help!” Announcement in the Morning, as Well as “Rubber Soul” Anniversary Box Set: Film Restored?

I already told you that the Beatles will have an announcement Wednesday morning at 9am Eastern.

The first part of it does seem to be about “Rubber Soul” getting an anniversary bo set. Since I wrote that, sleuths around the world dug up listings on amazon.com in various countries, only to see the pages taken down.

But now the Beatles are indicating something else is going on — possibly a restored version of the film, “Help!” and maybe a remixed soundtrack. The group’s website has posted a video with the title, “Help is on the way.”

The whole package seems to be dropping on October 2nd. We’ll have more details in the morning.