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Bang! Boom! “The Odyssey” Skyrockets to $304 Million in 12 Days Despite Homer Translator Trying to Be a Buzzkill

By Roger Friedman

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Emily Wilson, translator of “The Odyssey,” doesn’t like Chris Nolan’s movie.

She wrote in a scathing review: “I would be ashamed to have written any part of this script.”

Well, who cares? Can she even write a screenplay? I doubt it. And Homer wrote the book. She just translated it!

“The Odyssey” Box office is now at $304 million, in just 12 days. The whole world is learning about Homer, and lots of people are reading her expensive volume. It’s the number 4 book on amazon.

Wilson should be thanking Nolan and Universal, and sending them Edible Arrangements or Fortnum and Mason baskets.

Instead, Wilson turns out to be a sour prune. Are we surprised? Not really. Emily, get with the program!

Well, it’s only Tuesday, which means $400 million isn’t far away. Curious fans can read another version — the one by Daniel Mendelsohn is considered better anyway.

More good news from the box office: the filmed version of the hit Broadway musical, “Hadestown,” has been an enormous success in just a few days. The movie has made more than $5 million quickly — the Broadway version, still running, would be lucky to earn that in a month! More shows should follow suit. Hello, Barry Diller. “Death of a Salesman” needs this treatment.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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