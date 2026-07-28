Bang! Boom! “The Odyssey” Skyrockets to $304 Million in 12 Days Despite Homer Translator Trying to Be a Buzzkill

Emily Wilson, translator of “The Odyssey,” doesn’t like Chris Nolan’s movie.

She wrote in a scathing review: “I would be ashamed to have written any part of this script.”

Well, who cares? Can she even write a screenplay? I doubt it. And Homer wrote the book. She just translated it!

“The Odyssey” Box office is now at $304 million, in just 12 days. The whole world is learning about Homer, and lots of people are reading her expensive volume. It’s the number 4 book on amazon.

Wilson should be thanking Nolan and Universal, and sending them Edible Arrangements or Fortnum and Mason baskets.

Instead, Wilson turns out to be a sour prune. Are we surprised? Not really. Emily, get with the program!

Well, it’s only Tuesday, which means $400 million isn’t far away. Curious fans can read another version — the one by Daniel Mendelsohn is considered better anyway.

More good news from the box office: the filmed version of the hit Broadway musical, “Hadestown,” has been an enormous success in just a few days. The movie has made more than $5 million quickly — the Broadway version, still running, would be lucky to earn that in a month! More shows should follow suit. Hello, Barry Diller. “Death of a Salesman” needs this treatment.