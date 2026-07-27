Savannah Guthrie Posts New Message About Missing Mother, Nancy, Nearly 6 Months After Her Disappearance: “We will stop looking for her”

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Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tuscon on February 1, 2026.
That was six months ago, and there has been silence since then.
The cruelty to her family in unmatched. If Nancy is dead — as presumed by now — why not just let the Guthries know where she is? What kind of monsters are these people?
Almost six months later, the case is unsolved. Savannah has posted a new video. See below. This is just horrendous.
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