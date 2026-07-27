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Record Label Shuffle Bored: Miley Cyrus Leaves Columbia Records — Where She Had “Flowers” Hit — Signs with Atlantic Records as Ed Sheeran Exits

By Roger Friedman

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Miley Cyrus had the biggest hit of her career with “Flowers.”

The single and its album came from Columbia Records, where Miley has been since moving over from cousin RCA Records a few years ago.

But then she insisted on sinking her money and time into a very poor album called “Something Beautiful.” The project was a huge dud.

So now Miley is jumping to Atlantic Records, which just lost Ed Sheeran to Interscope/UMG.

Are we just moving around the deck chairs on the Titanic? Miley is leaving Columbia just as they’re having a lot of success. Right now, Atlantic is weighed down by Lizzo’s huge flop. Atlantic — once a powerhouse — is not having a big run right now. But maybe the money was too good to pass up..

Alas, Miley did not consult me.

No word on whether Mark Ronson is involved with the new record, of any of the people who worked on “Endless Summer Vacation.” The issue may be that Miley has been doing this her entire life and isn’t great at taking advice or consultation. Her mother is apparently still calling the shots. Let’s hope she can a hit again, but she’ll never top “Flowers.” That was once-in-a lifetime.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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