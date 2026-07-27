Record Label Shuffle Bored: Miley Cyrus Leaves Columbia Records — Where She Had “Flowers” Hit — Signs with Atlantic Records as Ed Sheeran Exits

Miley Cyrus had the biggest hit of her career with “Flowers.”

The single and its album came from Columbia Records, where Miley has been since moving over from cousin RCA Records a few years ago.

But then she insisted on sinking her money and time into a very poor album called “Something Beautiful.” The project was a huge dud.

So now Miley is jumping to Atlantic Records, which just lost Ed Sheeran to Interscope/UMG.

Are we just moving around the deck chairs on the Titanic? Miley is leaving Columbia just as they’re having a lot of success. Right now, Atlantic is weighed down by Lizzo’s huge flop. Atlantic — once a powerhouse — is not having a big run right now. But maybe the money was too good to pass up..

Alas, Miley did not consult me.

No word on whether Mark Ronson is involved with the new record, of any of the people who worked on “Endless Summer Vacation.” The issue may be that Miley has been doing this her entire life and isn’t great at taking advice or consultation. Her mother is apparently still calling the shots. Let’s hope she can a hit again, but she’ll never top “Flowers.” That was once-in-a lifetime.