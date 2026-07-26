Watch Bruce Springsteen Joined Jon Bon Jovi On Stage Tonight at MSG for a Surprise Turn on 2 Songs, And They Each Sounded Great

Jon Bon Jovi had a good and bad and then much better week.

A sinus infection derailed his MSG show, but he was gracious and smart telling the audience.

Tonight he was back on stage at the Garden with Bruce Springsteen surprising the crowd. The pair performed Bruce’s “Promised Land” and Jon’s “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” to massive ovations from the crowd.

Thanks to this Twitter account for getting a good video. Am I crying? Are you crying?

