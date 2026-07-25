Box Office: “The Odyssey” Hits $225 Million on Friday As Word of Mouth Snowballs, Winding-Refn’s “Her Private Hell” Is the Bomb of the Week

It’s a homer!

“The Odyssey” is everyone’s favorite movie.

Last night, the box office rose to $225 million after 8 days. Weekend receipts should bring it close to $275 million.

People are writing on social media that they’re going back a second time, and now everyone’s looking for clues, foreshadowing, and maybe some ouzo.

That’s the box story except for a film by Nicolas Winding Refn called “Her Private Hell,” that Neon has released into a void. Panned with 41% on Rotten Tomatoes, “Her Private Hell” is public hell apparently if you see it.

On Wikipedia, the report from Cannes is that “Some people walked out in boredom.” LOL. Winding Refn has made one good movie, “Drive.” All the others have been bombs. And yet, the money seems to be there for him every time!

