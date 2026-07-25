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Box Office: “The Odyssey” Hits $225 Million on Friday As Word of Mouth Snowballs, Winding-Refn’s “Her Private Hell” Is the Bomb of the Week

By Roger Friedman

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It’s a homer!

“The Odyssey” is everyone’s favorite movie.

Last night, the box office rose to $225 million after 8 days. Weekend receipts should bring it close to $275 million.

People are writing on social media that they’re going back a second time, and now everyone’s looking for clues, foreshadowing, and maybe some ouzo.

That’s the box story except for a film by Nicolas Winding Refn called “Her Private Hell,” that Neon has released into a void. Panned with 41% on Rotten Tomatoes, “Her Private Hell” is public hell apparently if you see it.

On Wikipedia, the report from Cannes is that “Some people walked out in boredom.” LOL. Winding Refn has made one good movie, “Drive.” All the others have been bombs. And yet, the money seems to be there for him every time!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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