Callum Turner May Have Blown His Chances to Be James Bond as Underwhelming Trailer for Romcom Downplays Acting Skills

Ruh-roh.

English actor Callum Turner had been getting a heavy push in the race to fill Daniel Craig’s shoes as James Bond.

He even got married to pop star Dua Lipa, which raised his profile mightily.

But now the trailer has dropped for a romcom in which he stars, called “One Night Only.”

To say it’s underwhelming is an understatement.

Instead of being action packed or vibrant, “One Night Only” looks — for lack of a better word — terrible. Turner seems silly. And his acting skills are severely downplayed.

Fans are mocking the trailer like crazy. You can read the comments under the clip.

You do wonder what his reps were thinking. Turner was very good in George Clooney’s rowing movie, but he didn’t say a lot. He just stood around and looked charming. This clip is like the reveal in “Singin’ in the Rain.” It could be a tactical error.