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Callum Turner May Have Blown His Chances to Be James Bond as Underwhelming Trailer for Romcom Downplays Acting Skills

By Roger Friedman

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Ruh-roh.

English actor Callum Turner had been getting a heavy push in the race to fill Daniel Craig’s shoes as James Bond.

He even got married to pop star Dua Lipa, which raised his profile mightily.

But now the trailer has dropped for a romcom in which he stars, called “One Night Only.”

To say it’s underwhelming is an understatement.

Instead of being action packed or vibrant, “One Night Only” looks — for lack of a better word — terrible. Turner seems silly. And his acting skills are severely downplayed.

Fans are mocking the trailer like crazy. You can read the comments under the clip.

You do wonder what his reps were thinking. Turner was very good in George Clooney’s rowing movie, but he didn’t say a lot. He just stood around and looked charming. This clip is like the reveal in “Singin’ in the Rain.” It could be a tactical error.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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