Box Office: “The Odyssey” on the Brink of $200 Mil Today in Just One Week, Still With Shows Sold Out Around the Clock, Plus “The Invite” Being Declined

LOL. So close and yet so close.

“The Odyssey” will cross the $200 million line tonight after one week in release. It’s on the brink, teetering last night at $199 million.

Shows are still sold out around the clock.

Plus, two different translations of Homer’s epic poem are in the amazon top 20! People not in high school are voluntarily reading “The Odyssey”! No numbers yet but you can bet Homer’s heirs will be demanding royalty statements!

Meantime, A24’s “The Invite” is being declined after a strong indie start. “The Invite” has a total of almost $18 million but it’s down 29% from last week.

I was one of those who put down some cash for a ticket this week. “The Invite” is “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” if made by Woody Allen at his height. It’s also kind of a psychological horror thriller that could easily be performed on stage — I’ll bet it comes to Broadway next.

Olivia Wilde’s direction is superb. Rashida Jones and Will McCormack’s screenplay is going to get all kinds of awards attention. But so, too, will all four actors starting with Penelope Cruz, Edward Norton, Wilde herself, and Seth Rogen playing the Woody character. And Sting gets a shout-out for tantric sex! Nice work!