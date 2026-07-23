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AI Alert: Number 1 Song on iTunes Called “Leave the Lamp on, Lord” by Arthur Hayes, aka Gravel & Grace, is Fake, So is Country Act Noah Nine

By Roger Friedman

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It’s starting again.

iTunes still doesn’t get it. When AI songs and artists hit their charts, they make no distinction.

So now we have a fake singer called Arthur Hayes. He has a “group” called Gravel Grace.

Their “song,” called “Leave the Lamp on Lord,” is number 1 on iTunes. It has 68 fake videos on YouTube. Some of them have 300,000 views.

But it’s all AI, a total fake. If you like it, fine. But you won’t see be seeing Arthur Hayes in concert.

He doesn’t exist.

Spotify recently said they would start identifying AI songs and artists. But iTunes and You Tube don’t. That’s how “records” by fake artists like Eddie Dalton became iTunes this past spring.

No lamps for Arthur Hayes, and no grace. Maybe some gravel.

Gravel & Grace has nine positions on the iTunes top 100.

Also on the chart is “Noah Nine” with three fake tracks. That makes 12, if you’re counting.

Where are they coming from? Stay tuned. They could be from that guy in Greenville, South Carolina called Dallas Ray Little. Or someone else who’s gotten their hands on an AI Program.

There’s so REAL good music that deserves those iTunes spots. This has become an embarrassment.

Also be on the lookout for something called Xania Monet. She’s NOT the great Victoria Monet, who is really real and vastly talented!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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