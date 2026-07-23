AI Alert: Number 1 Song on iTunes Called “Leave the Lamp on, Lord” by Arthur Hayes, aka Gravel & Grace, is Fake, So is Country Act Noah Nine

It’s starting again.

iTunes still doesn’t get it. When AI songs and artists hit their charts, they make no distinction.

So now we have a fake singer called Arthur Hayes. He has a “group” called Gravel Grace.

Their “song,” called “Leave the Lamp on Lord,” is number 1 on iTunes. It has 68 fake videos on YouTube. Some of them have 300,000 views.

But it’s all AI, a total fake. If you like it, fine. But you won’t see be seeing Arthur Hayes in concert.

He doesn’t exist.

Spotify recently said they would start identifying AI songs and artists. But iTunes and You Tube don’t. That’s how “records” by fake artists like Eddie Dalton became iTunes this past spring.

No lamps for Arthur Hayes, and no grace. Maybe some gravel.

Gravel & Grace has nine positions on the iTunes top 100.

Also on the chart is “Noah Nine” with three fake tracks. That makes 12, if you’re counting.

Where are they coming from? Stay tuned. They could be from that guy in Greenville, South Carolina called Dallas Ray Little. Or someone else who’s gotten their hands on an AI Program.

There’s so REAL good music that deserves those iTunes spots. This has become an embarrassment.

Also be on the lookout for something called Xania Monet. She’s NOT the great Victoria Monet, who is really real and vastly talented!