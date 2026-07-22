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Gracie Abrams New Album Debuting at Number 1, But The Catchiest Pop Song by A Female Singer Songwriter This Summer Is from the OG of Them All

By Roger Friedman

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All the young girls have songs out this summer.

Gracie Abrams’ new album will be number 1 by Friday, and much deserved.

But the catchiest pop song by a female singer songwriter this summer isn’t from Gracie, or Taylor, or Sabrina, or Billie, or any of the other powerhouse pop stars of 2026.

It’s by the OG confessional pop singer-songwriter, Carly Simon.

Long before any of today’s stars were a gleam in anyone’s eyes, Simon broke onto the scene with the ethereal “That’s the Way I Always Heard it Should Be.” The whole nature of the song — so personal and relatable — launched Carly into the stratosphere.

She followed that one quickly with “Anticipation,” another radio hit that has also lasted for eons in the canon of pop music.

Within a year came “You’re So Vain,” the Richard Perry-produced blockbuster that featured Mick Jagger on background vocals. The fight over who the song’s subject is remains to this day. (It could easily be about a contemporary star, from Timothee Chalamet to Leonardo Di Caprio to Harry Styles.)

Now comes “Howl,” which is so catchy that two listens and you’re in. Carly sounds as contemporary as any singer out there. “Howl” should be added to every Adult Contemporary playlist ASAP. It’s a perfectly shaped piece of pop. The refrain, “Call Love a Liar,” should be on T shirts.

Next Friday, Simon releases another single, called “Peaches,” which is right in season. The samba like effect is mesmerizing.

Then on the 14th comes her first new album of original material in 18 years. “Comes in Waves,” is a knockout, and some of the songs will have fans guessing about the subjects like crazy.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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