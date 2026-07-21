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Comic Whitney Cummings Says Told Trump Would Sue Her If She Didn’t Cut Jokes from Kennedy Center Bill Maher Special, But She Got Two Sharp Jabs In

By Roger Friedman

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Comic Whitney Cummings is 2-1 on the Netflix Kennedy Center Mark Twain special.

She said on her podcast this week that the Trump people told her they’d cut one joke — where she said Trump couldn’t be there because he was “caught in sex traffic.” She said on her podcas she was told Trump would sue her.

But Cummings got two good jabs in, anyway.

She said it was so hard to book the Kennedy Center since Trump took over that they’d agreed to a three month run of “White Hamilton.”

Her other dig was about the UFC wrestling match on the White House lawn. “Seeing Donald Trump, Dana White, and Kid Rock all together at the White House truly proves there is no God,” she joked.

Those jokes seem just as bad as the sex traffic one. but they got by. Cummings set is the first on the otherwise dreary special.

As for that sex traffic joke, just wait for Jimmy Kimmel to return after Labor Day. Cummings could find a venue to recount the whole episode, in detail.

The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Award Honors Bill Maher is airing on Netflix now. You’ll notice the announcer and credits dump the Trump name from the title of the theater.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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