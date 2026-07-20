Yes, It’s the Trailer for “Avengers: Doomsday” a Marvel Medley with Bits of Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Fantastic Four

Everyone’s back, or most of them.

It’s time for a Marvel medley of hits with “Avengers: Doomsday,” coming later this year.

We’ve got bits of Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Fantastic Four, and of course, Robert Downey Jr as Dr. Doom, fka Iron Man.

Will it make sense? Does it matter? Really, this will be a test for Disney to see if there’s comic book fatigue or if the gang’s still got it.