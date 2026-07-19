Paul McCartney’s Animated Film “High in the Clouds” — Which I Announced in 2011 — Was Finally Scored This Weekend, We May See it Soon

In 2011, I broke the story about Paul McCartney’s animated film, “High in the Clouds.” It was based on his 200 children’s book.

Read my original story here.

Last year, French film company Gaumont released a list of voice actors including Ringo Starr, Celine Dion, and Jimmy Fallon.

This weekend, “High in the Clouds” finally was scored at Abbey Road Studios, the Beatles’ legendary recording home. We know this thanks to Nicolas Atlan, of Gaumont Television, who posted some photos of the sessions on Instagram. Paul was there, of course, because Paul is everywhere. We learn from the photos that Michael Giacchino wrote the score based on McCartney’s themes. How much better could that be?

This project was initiated in 2011 by Bob Shaye and Michael Lynn at New Line Pictures. So we can thank Bob, and Michael’s memory, when we finally see the film — maybe next spring at Cannes. Who knows?