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Paul McCartney’s Animated Film “High in the Clouds” — Which I Announced in 2011 — Was Finally Scored This Weekend, We May See it Soon

By Roger Friedman

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In 2011, I broke the story about Paul McCartney’s animated film, “High in the Clouds.” It was based on his 200 children’s book.

Read my original story here.

Last year, French film company Gaumont released a list of voice actors including Ringo Starr, Celine Dion, and Jimmy Fallon.

This weekend, “High in the Clouds” finally was scored at Abbey Road Studios, the Beatles’ legendary recording home. We know this thanks to Nicolas Atlan, of Gaumont Television, who posted some photos of the sessions on Instagram. Paul was there, of course, because Paul is everywhere. We learn from the photos that Michael Giacchino wrote the score based on McCartney’s themes. How much better could that be?

This project was initiated in 2011 by Bob Shaye and Michael Lynn at New Line Pictures. So we can thank Bob, and Michael’s memory, when we finally see the film — maybe next spring at Cannes. Who knows?

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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