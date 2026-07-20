Ryan Adams Cancels European Tour Because of “Bad Case of Meniere’s,” Deletes Video About Selling His Guitars, Posts Amazing New Song

I don’t know much about alt-country pop rock singer Ryan Adams other than what I posted the other day.

He said he was having a big sale of all of his possessions. Now, that post has been removed.

Instead, Adams now says he’s cancelling his European tour due to illness. He’s suffering from Meniere’s disease. He wrote: “Tough times. Been sick. Fall tour cancelled.”

At the same time, I was mesmerized by this new song he posted called “Pennsylvania Moon.” It’s like the best new Neil Young record that Neil didn’t make. Adams says it’s an outtake from a trilogy of new albums he’s working on.

What does it all mean? I have no idea.

