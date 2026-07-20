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A Picture Tells a Thousand Stories: Trump Siblings Family Photo at World Cup Cruelly Snubs Invisible Half Brother Barron, 20

By Roger Friedman

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How sad to be Barron Trump.

He operates in a netherworld within the cult of Donald. You never see him, and when you do, it’s for a fleeting second. His eyes are usually vacant, as if he’d just been awakened from cryo crypt and told to assume the role of a human.

There is but one photo of Barron from the World Cup game on Sunday. He’s with his father and father’s lackey FIfA president Gianni Infantino, whose name means “Baby Johnny.”

Barron is dressed in cosplay as his father, in the horrible blue suit and red tie so long it’s like a cat’s tongue. He doesn’t dress remotely like anyone of his generation. He looks like he stepped out of a “Twilight Zone” story about a banker who just realized he wasted his life.

To make matters worse, Barron’s four siblings and their partners posed for a photo without him. The whole crime family in one place. Not one of them thought to say, “Barron, old sport, come join us!” They are grinning like the Lufthansa Airlines thieves, clearly thinking they’ve gotten away with something. They don’t know that soon they’ll pouring drugs into the toilet while “Layla” plays in the background.

But no Barron in the picture. While the brothers, sisters, and accomplices are dressed in preppy drab, and Donald Jr. licks his gums, Barron is over there with Baby Johnny and Dad, pretending to be interested while thinking about the best time he can do a Zoom with the Tate brothers so they can watch Sebastian Stan’s cannibalism movie again.

 

How weird that at 20, there is no evidence of Barron in the world except when his parents are present. If you were 20 and lived in the White House, you’d be at every hot event with all your pals, and a couple of hot girls. You’d be wearing some kind of jeans and a Carhartt cap, and at leasrt Ray-Bans if not something better. But instead you’re alone again, naturally, ignored by your sibs, chatting with a bald soon to be ex chief of soccer, wearing a polyester suit, and watching your mom drool over the Slovenian soccer ref who used to go to drug orgies.

You almost feel sorry for him.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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