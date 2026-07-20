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Not So Fast: Movie Studio Merger Temporarily Stopped by Judge, Paramount Owners’ Takeover of Warner Bros, CNN, HBO On Hold for 2 Weeks

By Roger Friedman

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There is rejoicing in Hollywood.

Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California issued a temporary restraining order and has stopped, for the moment, the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros.

The Ellisons’ takeover of a second movie studio that includes CNN and HBO is now on pause for two weeks.

Twelve states had brought a lawsuit against the merger to block the deal.

Literally everyone in Hollywood except David and Larry Ellison is no doubt ecstatic. No merger has even been this decried.

The Ellisons already own CBS-Paramount, and have utterly destroyed CBS News with their pandering toward Donald Trump. The fear is they would also own CNN, which is owned by Warner’s, and try to turn it also into Fox News Lite.

Then there’s the threat of fewer movies and Tv shows being made if Paramount and Warner Bros. are one. Production in Hollywood is already at low levels. The result of the merger would kill jobs from acting, producing, and directing to every other aspect of show business.

Already, the Ellisons are threatening to leave Los Angeles if they don’t get their way, and upend Hollywood entirely.

The judge will now have two weeks to decide if the proposed merger violates antitrust laws. It’s hard to believe she wouldn’t rule that way.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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