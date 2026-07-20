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Madonna Gets No Sales Bounce Out of Bizarre World Cup Half Time Show While Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS See Records Jump into Top 10

By Roger Friedman

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Madonna’s bizarre appearance on the World Cup half time show did nothing to help her sales.

Madonna sang a weird pre-taped version of new song “Danceteria” and old song, “Music.” The latter was mixed with the Trammps’ “Disco Inferno.”

Part of her performance was filmed prior and set in the vomitorium of the MetLife Stadium.

The whole thing last a couple of minutes at most and was weirdly off kilter.

Today, no Madonna singles are in the iTunes top 100. The performance was a strike out.

On the other hand, singles from Shakira, BTS, and even Justin Bieber have risen into the top 10 on the strength of the half time show. In Bieber’s case, his song, “Everything Hallelujah,” seemed out of place among the upbeat dance numbers. Some people may be confusing it with Jeff Buckley’s memorable take on Leonard Cohen’s song, “Hallelujah.”

Madonna never used to be so artistically tone deaf. She should have demanded to be the closing number, and sung “Like a Prayer,” as planned. Something went wrong, definitely. In “Music,” she sings about the “bourgeoisie,” which was hilarious considering the lemmings who’d spent thousands of dollars to see the last World Cup game. I doubt they even heard her lipsyncing that word!

PS Strange stuff re Madonna and the actress Julia Garner, who Madonna thinks will play her in a miniseries. Garner, who’s really talented, seems to be enmeshed now with all things Madonna. She posted from the game that she was there with her sister, and being lavished by Casamigos Tequila, the company started by George Clooney. It’s not like Madonna is actually important. Maybe time for some separation so Garner can back to her career!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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