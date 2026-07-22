Watch Trailer for Chris Rock’s “Misty Green,” First New Film for Daniel Kaluuya in Four Years Has Best Actress Potential for Rosalind Eleazar

This trailer for Chris Rock’s “Misty Green” says a lot.

Rosalind Eleazar — from TV’s “Slow Horses” — is about to become a big star, maybe even an Oscar nominee. She plays the title role in a comedy about a once-hot actress trying to restart her career (always a good subject, see: Pamela Anderson in “The Last of the Showgirls”).

You can already see the potential. And just think — the category is wide open because it’s the only one “The Odyssey” isn’t in unless Anne Hathaway goes for lead.

If you thought Odessa A’zion or Mikey Madison had a shot, then you’ll see it with Eleazar, who’s relatively unknown but jumps off the screen in the trailer.

Also big news: this is the first movie for Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya since 2022’s “Nope.” It’s great to see him back!

I’m not surprised about Chris Rock. In 2014 he made a terrific movie called “Top Five.” See it and tell me if you don’t agree. After the way he was treated at the 2022 Oscars, it would be some vindication to see him in the awards mix this year!

