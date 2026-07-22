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Watch Trailer for Chris Rock’s “Misty Green,” First New Film for Daniel Kaluuya in Four Years Has Best Actress Potential for Rosalind Eleazar

By Roger Friedman

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This trailer for Chris Rock’s “Misty Green” says a lot.

Rosalind Eleazar — from TV’s “Slow Horses” — is about to become a big star, maybe even an Oscar nominee. She plays the title role in a comedy about a once-hot actress trying to restart her career (always a good subject, see: Pamela Anderson in “The Last of the Showgirls”).

You can already see the potential. And just think — the category is wide open because it’s the only one “The Odyssey” isn’t in unless Anne Hathaway goes for lead.

If you thought Odessa A’zion or Mikey Madison had a shot, then you’ll see it with Eleazar, who’s relatively unknown but jumps off the screen in the trailer.

Also big news: this is the first movie for Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya since 2022’s “Nope.” It’s great to see him back!

I’m not surprised about Chris Rock. In 2014 he made a terrific movie called “Top Five.” See it and tell me if you don’t agree. After the way he was treated at the 2022 Oscars, it would be some vindication to see him in the awards mix this year!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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