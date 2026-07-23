David Letterman Remembers Mentor and Advisor Peter Lassally, Who Died This Week at Age 93, with Clip from Interview About Johnny Carson

David Letterman has reposted a clip of his interview with legendary TV producer Peter Lassally. You can see it below.

Lassally was a towering figure in television. He worked side by side with producer Frank DeCordova on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show” beginning in 1969. When he left in the 1980s, it was to oversee David Letterman’s “The Late Show” on NBC. He also worked on The Late Show with Craig Ferguson.

In Letterman’s clip he and Lassally recall the night Dave’s staff were introduced to Carson, and what happened next.

You can read the official Lassally obit here in the NY Times.