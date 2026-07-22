Watch: Rob Reiner’s Final Interview Includes Eye Opening Story About Teenage Crush on Mary Tyler Moore Would Get Him Cancelled Today

This is absolutely riveting.

Three months before he was killed, in October 2025, Rob Reiner sat down and did a full look back to his life and career. Looking back, you just think Thank God. It was his last interview ever.

The interviewer is Renaissance man Julian Schlossberg, the longtime producer of Elaine May movies and plays, a Hollywood raconteur who at 85 has become a top podcaster (and also author of revealing books about his own career navigating Hollywood and Broadway.

Knowing Julian’s own incredible history in showbiz, Reiner is stoked and voluble. He’s so excited about recounting the details of his life and career, it’s as if he knew this was his last chance to give testimony.

It’s interesting because Rob himself filmed a conversation with Albert Brooks for HBO that is now also a brilliant and historic record of their friendship, and their generation of American comedy. But now Reiner gets to be the subject. If he’d written a memoir, this is what it would have sounded like.

Stories here include how Rob’s teenage crush on Mary Tyler Moore would have gotten his cancelled in 2026, and how he moderated disagreements between Norman Lear and Carroll O’Connor on “All in the Family.” He recalls the beginnings of that TV show. I also love how he recalls his family watching dad Carl Reiner on Sid Caesar’s Your Show of Shows.

Here’s part 1. I couldn’t put it down — so to speak! Part 2 is coming this week. Great stuff.

PS When you get to Julian’s Facebook page, called Movie Talk, check out all his interviews. He’s creating an invaluable oral history of show business.

