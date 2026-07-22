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Watch: Rob Reiner’s Final Interview Includes Eye Opening Story About Teenage Crush on Mary Tyler Moore Would Get Him Cancelled Today

By Roger Friedman

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This is absolutely riveting.

Three months before he was killed, in October 2025, Rob Reiner sat down and did a full look back to his life and career. Looking back, you just think Thank God. It was his last interview ever.

The interviewer is Renaissance man Julian Schlossberg, the longtime producer of Elaine May movies and plays, a Hollywood raconteur who at 85 has become a top podcaster (and also author of revealing books about his own career navigating Hollywood and Broadway.

Knowing Julian’s own incredible history in showbiz, Reiner is stoked and voluble. He’s so excited about recounting the details of his life and career, it’s as if he knew this was his last chance to give testimony.

It’s interesting because Rob himself filmed a conversation with Albert Brooks for HBO that is now also a brilliant and historic record of their friendship, and their generation of American comedy. But now Reiner gets to be the subject. If he’d written a memoir, this is what it would have sounded like.

Stories here include how Rob’s teenage crush on Mary Tyler Moore would have gotten his cancelled in 2026, and how he moderated disagreements between Norman Lear and Carroll O’Connor on “All in the Family.” He recalls the beginnings of that TV show. I also love how he recalls his family watching dad Carl Reiner on Sid Caesar’s Your Show of Shows.

Here’s part 1. I couldn’t put it down — so to speak! Part 2 is coming this week. Great stuff.

PS When you get to Julian’s Facebook page, called Movie Talk, check out all his interviews. He’s creating an invaluable oral history of show business.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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