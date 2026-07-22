Boffo Box Office: “The Odyssey” Sails to Massive $163 Million in Just 5 Days, Shows Still Sold Out in Middle of the Night, $200 Mil Coming Friday

By Friday, “The Odyssey” will have made a stunning $200 in its first week of release.

I told you in my review last week that “The Odyssey” was an event movie, like “Titanic.”

The difference is, “Titanic” was released for Christmas. This is the middle of July!

Screenings of Chris Nolan’s epic are selling out in the middle of the night. The audience wants to see it in IMAX or 70MM at least. They will wait until they can grab a ticket. Amazing.

One way you know that it’s become a phenomenon is the groundswell of parodies, memes, and videos on social media. There are hundreds of them, as well regular viewers fighting over interpretations of Homer. Homer! Dead almost 3,000 years, should be on the cover of People!

Also, the crazies are chiming in with their bonkers criticisms. Elon Musk says he’ll make an AI version by the end of the year that’s “more accurate.” I think that’s code for no Black or trans actors because “The Odyssey” is FICTION. He doesn’t seem to get that part. You could make “The Odyssey” with characters dressed as fish, or the “Mad Men” era. It’s like Shakespeare. It’s open to interpretation.

Last night, “The Odyssey” made $21 million — on a Tuesday, during a tornado watch. Incredible.

Now just wait — that actor who plays the Cyclops is going to start asking for more money. Odysseus’s dog will get an agent at CAA. You’ll see!