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Boffo Box Office: “The Odyssey” Sails to Massive $163 Million in Just 5 Days, Shows Still Sold Out in Middle of the Night, $200 Mil Coming Friday

By Roger Friedman

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By Friday, “The Odyssey” will have made a stunning $200 in its first week of release.

I told you in my review last week that “The Odyssey” was an event movie, like “Titanic.”

The difference is, “Titanic” was released for Christmas. This is the middle of July!

Screenings of Chris Nolan’s epic are selling out in the middle of the night. The audience wants to see it in IMAX or 70MM at least. They will wait until they can grab a ticket. Amazing.

One way you know that it’s become a phenomenon is the groundswell of parodies, memes, and videos on social media. There are hundreds of them, as well regular viewers fighting over interpretations of Homer. Homer! Dead almost 3,000 years, should be on the cover of People!

Also, the crazies are chiming in with their bonkers criticisms. Elon Musk says he’ll make an AI version by the end of the year that’s “more accurate.” I think that’s code for no Black or trans actors because “The Odyssey” is FICTION. He doesn’t seem to get that part. You could make “The Odyssey” with characters dressed as fish, or the “Mad Men” era. It’s like Shakespeare. It’s open to interpretation.

Last night, “The Odyssey” made $21 million — on a Tuesday, during a tornado watch. Incredible.

Now just wait — that actor who plays the Cyclops is going to start asking for more money. Odysseus’s dog will get an agent at CAA. You’ll see!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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