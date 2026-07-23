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Box Office: Waiting for “Spodyssey” as “The Odyssey” Hits $200 Million in the Next 24 Hours With Shows Even in the Middle of the Night

By Roger Friedman

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“The Odyssey” just keeps on rocking.

With an $18 million Wednesday, the Chris Nolan epic is looking at $200 million either tonight or tomorrow morning.

Total right now is $181 million.

There’s no stopping “The Odyssey,” which is still selling out locations in the middle of the night.

Last night, when I went to see “The Invite” (whole other story), people were walking in for the 10pm show of “The Odyssey,” a three hour movie — plus that damned half hour of commercials and trailers.

“The Odyssey” gets one more big week before “Spider Man: Brand New Day” swings into action.

Then we’ll have “Spodyssey”!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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