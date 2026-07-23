Box Office: Waiting for “Spodyssey” as “The Odyssey” Hits $200 Million in the Next 24 Hours With Shows Even in the Middle of the Night

“The Odyssey” just keeps on rocking.

With an $18 million Wednesday, the Chris Nolan epic is looking at $200 million either tonight or tomorrow morning.

Total right now is $181 million.

There’s no stopping “The Odyssey,” which is still selling out locations in the middle of the night.

Last night, when I went to see “The Invite” (whole other story), people were walking in for the 10pm show of “The Odyssey,” a three hour movie — plus that damned half hour of commercials and trailers.

“The Odyssey” gets one more big week before “Spider Man: Brand New Day” swings into action.

Then we’ll have “Spodyssey”!