Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Donate
Movies

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Stealth “Ali G” Movie Coming October 23, Directed By Him, Character’s First New Movie “In 20 Decades”

By Roger Friedman

Share

★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on Google

Sacha Baron Cohen is bringing back his “Ali G” character for the first time in 20 years.

Or as Ali G himself says, “20 decades.”

Cohen’s got two “Borat” movies under his belt, but this is the first time he’s the director.

Was he able to pull the wool over people’s eyes again? In the past, so called normal citizens were fooled by Borat or Ali into doing foolish things.

You’d think the world would be wise to this by now, but there’s always some poor sucker somewhere in the midwest who doesn’t have a clue what’s going on.

Last time, in the 2nd “Borat’ movie, it was Rudy Giuliani who was duped by actress Maria Bakalova playing an escort. Remember? She got an Oscar nomination, too!

No word yet on the cast for “Ali G: Who Iz I.” But Cohen usually doesn’t repeat actors from movie to movie.

Coming October 23rd.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com