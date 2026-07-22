Sacha Baron Cohen’s Stealth “Ali G” Movie Coming October 23, Directed By Him, Character’s First New Movie “In 20 Decades”

Sacha Baron Cohen is bringing back his “Ali G” character for the first time in 20 years.

Or as Ali G himself says, “20 decades.”

Cohen’s got two “Borat” movies under his belt, but this is the first time he’s the director.

Was he able to pull the wool over people’s eyes again? In the past, so called normal citizens were fooled by Borat or Ali into doing foolish things.

You’d think the world would be wise to this by now, but there’s always some poor sucker somewhere in the midwest who doesn’t have a clue what’s going on.

Last time, in the 2nd “Borat’ movie, it was Rudy Giuliani who was duped by actress Maria Bakalova playing an escort. Remember? She got an Oscar nomination, too!

No word yet on the cast for “Ali G: Who Iz I.” But Cohen usually doesn’t repeat actors from movie to movie.

Coming October 23rd.