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A New Stevie Wonder Album for 2027? I Wish: We Want It, But He’s Been Working on It for 3 Years and There’s No Guarantee

By Roger Friedman

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I just saw this flurry of excitement for a new Stevie Wonder album in 2027.

To quote a Stevie Wonder song “I wish.”

I immediately checked in with my Wonder insiders. They said: “He’s been working on it for three years. There’s a lot of great stuff. But is it really coming? We have to wait and see.”

Someone posted there were four unreleased tracks from “Songs in the Key of Life.”

My source laughed. “Yeah, there are hundreds of songs in the archives. You should see it. Who knows what will happen?”

I love Stevie Wonder so much, like all of us I want a new album. Stevie’s last full album, “A Time to Love,” was released in 2025 by Motown with Sylvia Rhone at the helm. It’s unclear who would shepherd a new album now, but you can bet it will be on Motown/Universal. Stevie is incredibly loyal. He flew across he country in June for Clive Davis’s funeral. When Aretha Franklin was in her final stages, he went to her bedside in Detroit. He’s a mensch!

Stevie’s last official single was a duet with Elton John in 2021 called “Finish Line,” on the Lockdown album. He also played me a cool new song years ago at Tony Bennett’s 90th birthday dinner at the Rainbow Room. This was back in 2016. When Stevie put the headphones on me, both Bruce Willis and John Travolta got in a snit because he wouldn’t let them listen.

Will that song make it? Only Stevie knows!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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