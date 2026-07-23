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Ended Summer: The Beach Boys Cancel 30 Summer Shows “to Recharge” as Original Member Mike Love, 85 Years Old, Deals with Health Problems

By Roger Friedman

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Age is finally catching up with all the 60s performers in their 80s.

Now Mike Love of the Beach Boys is ill with something unspecified. He’s 85, after all.

The result is the Beach Boys cancelling the rest of their Endless Summer tour — 30 dates — through the beginning of September.

They say it’s “to recharge,” but look, 85 is an AGE. There’s no fooling around. Frankie Valli, 92, has been pulled off the road. There are some others, younger, who are getting noticed for their frailty. (Of course, not the Stones, or Ringo, or Paul!)

Wouldn’t it be nice if no one aged? Reality is getting worse and worse. A lot of people don’t like Mike Love — his cousin, Brian Wilson, sure didn’t. But he remains a central figure in the rock and roll canon. So we wish him Good Vibrations.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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