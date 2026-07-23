Ended Summer: The Beach Boys Cancel 30 Summer Shows “to Recharge” as Original Member Mike Love, 85 Years Old, Deals with Health Problems

Age is finally catching up with all the 60s performers in their 80s.

Now Mike Love of the Beach Boys is ill with something unspecified. He’s 85, after all.

The result is the Beach Boys cancelling the rest of their Endless Summer tour — 30 dates — through the beginning of September.

They say it’s “to recharge,” but look, 85 is an AGE. There’s no fooling around. Frankie Valli, 92, has been pulled off the road. There are some others, younger, who are getting noticed for their frailty. (Of course, not the Stones, or Ringo, or Paul!)

Wouldn’t it be nice if no one aged? Reality is getting worse and worse. A lot of people don’t like Mike Love — his cousin, Brian Wilson, sure didn’t. But he remains a central figure in the rock and roll canon. So we wish him Good Vibrations.

