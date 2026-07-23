Big Bucks to Put 33 New $tars on Hollywood Walk of Fame: Everyone from Kate Hudson to Cheech & Chong, Sam Elliot, and Raven Symone

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced 33 new names for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Some are deserved, some are from left field. Some are ridiculous.
Someone has to pay for that star. Usually it’s a studio trying to get attention for a movie. Often, a group of friends will cough up the dough. But it’s pay to play. The star comes with a hefty price tag of reportedly $85,000.
Some of these names are questionable, like Karol G and Raven Symone. I love the Ramones, but who’s paying for that? Jo Koy? Really? Robert Bolle (Italian ballet dancer)? Keke Palmer now? At this early point in her career? Charlamagne the God? A little soon, no?
I love the fact that Elle and Dakota Fanning are going in together as the first ever sisters. Elle gets a lot more press than Dakota, who is a wonderful actress and deserves equal kudos. Lovely. Two stars? Maybe they got a discount!
Frankly, Sam Elliot is the most eligible of all these people. And his wife, Katherine Ross, should be there, too!
Movies:
Cheech and Chong
Idris Elba
Sam Elliot
Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning (the first sister duo to get a double star ceremony!)
Kate Hudson
Delroy Lindo
Sam Rockwell
Ted Sarandos
Television
David Allen Greer
Lisa Kudrow
Bill Lawrence
Pedro Pascal
Adam Scott
Jeff Probst
Keke Palmer
Raven Simone
Recording
Karol G
David Guetta
Waylon Jennings (posthumous)
The Ramones
Grandmaster Flash
Mark Shaiman
Sia
The Smashing Pumpkins
Linkin Park
Lil Wayne
Live Theatre/Live Performance
Jo Koy
Nicole Scherzinger
Roberto Bolle
Sports Entertainment
Jimmy Johnson
Radio
Charlamagne tha God