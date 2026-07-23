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Big Bucks to Put 33 New $tars on Hollywood Walk of Fame: Everyone from Kate Hudson to Cheech & Chong, Sam Elliot, and Raven Symone

By Roger Friedman

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The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced 33 new names for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Some are deserved, some are from left field. Some are ridiculous.

Someone has to pay for that star. Usually it’s a studio trying to get attention for a movie. Often, a group of friends will cough up the dough. But it’s pay to play. The star comes with a hefty price tag of reportedly $85,000.

Some of these names are questionable, like Karol G and Raven Symone. I love the Ramones, but who’s paying for that? Jo Koy? Really? Robert Bolle (Italian ballet dancer)? Keke Palmer now? At this early point in her career? Charlamagne the God? A little soon, no?

I love the fact that Elle and Dakota Fanning are going in together as the first ever sisters. Elle gets a lot more press than Dakota, who is a wonderful actress and deserves equal kudos. Lovely. Two stars? Maybe they got a discount!

Frankly, Sam Elliot is the most eligible of all these people. And his wife, Katherine Ross, should be there, too!

Movies:
Cheech and Chong
Idris Elba
Sam Elliot
Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning (the first sister duo to get a double star ceremony!)
Kate Hudson
Delroy Lindo
Sam Rockwell
Ted Sarandos

Television

David Allen Greer
Lisa Kudrow
Bill Lawrence
Pedro Pascal
Adam Scott
Jeff Probst
Keke Palmer
Raven Simone

Recording

Karol G
David Guetta
Waylon Jennings (posthumous)
The Ramones
Grandmaster Flash
Mark Shaiman
Sia
The Smashing Pumpkins
Linkin Park
Lil Wayne

Live Theatre/Live Performance

Jo Koy
Nicole Scherzinger
Roberto Bolle

Sports Entertainment

Jimmy Johnson

Radio

Charlamagne tha God

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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