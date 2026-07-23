Big Bucks to Put 33 New $tars on Hollywood Walk of Fame: Everyone from Kate Hudson to Cheech & Chong, Sam Elliot, and Raven Symone

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced 33 new names for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Some are deserved, some are from left field. Some are ridiculous.

Someone has to pay for that star. Usually it’s a studio trying to get attention for a movie. Often, a group of friends will cough up the dough. But it’s pay to play. The star comes with a hefty price tag of reportedly $85,000.

Some of these names are questionable, like Karol G and Raven Symone. I love the Ramones, but who’s paying for that? Jo Koy? Really? Robert Bolle (Italian ballet dancer)? Keke Palmer now? At this early point in her career? Charlamagne the God? A little soon, no?

I love the fact that Elle and Dakota Fanning are going in together as the first ever sisters. Elle gets a lot more press than Dakota, who is a wonderful actress and deserves equal kudos. Lovely. Two stars? Maybe they got a discount!

Frankly, Sam Elliot is the most eligible of all these people. And his wife, Katherine Ross, should be there, too!

Movies:

Cheech and Chong

Idris Elba

Sam Elliot

Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning (the first sister duo to get a double star ceremony!)

Kate Hudson

Delroy Lindo

Sam Rockwell

Ted Sarandos

Television

David Allen Greer

Lisa Kudrow

Bill Lawrence

Pedro Pascal

Adam Scott

Jeff Probst

Keke Palmer

Raven Simone

Recording

Karol G

David Guetta

Waylon Jennings (posthumous)

The Ramones

Grandmaster Flash

Mark Shaiman

Sia

The Smashing Pumpkins

Linkin Park

Lil Wayne

Live Theatre/Live Performance

Jo Koy

Nicole Scherzinger

Roberto Bolle

Sports Entertainment

Jimmy Johnson

Radio

Charlamagne tha God