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Gracie Abrams Goes to “Hell” and Back for Number 1 Album of the Week, BTS Gets a Massive Bump from World Cup Performance, “Thriller” Says High

By Roger Friedman

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There are 15 albums by female performers on the hitsdailydouble top 50 album, which is the actual chart to follow.

Gracie Abrams came in at number 1 with her “Daughter from Hell,” which she obviously isn’t — she’s a good kid, the child of movie director/producer JJ Abrams and wife Katie McGrath. No nepo baby, she earned it.

“Daughter from Hell” sold 123,975 copies and more than half were physical sales. The rest was from streaming. Obviously her fans want to own the music, not just listen passively.

Meantime, BTS had a 61% surge from last week for the album “Arirang.” The album went from 26 to 8, mostly on the strength of their appearance on the World Cup half time show. Quite amazing.

Right behind them is Michael Jackson’s perennial “Thriller,” still riding the coattails of the “Michael” movie. Michael’s “Number Ones” album is just a couple of notches lower. We’ve stopped counting the total sold on “Thriller.” It can’t be done!

Also: based on the World Cup show, Justin Bieber’s “Swag” album rose 6% from last week — 19,000 copies almost all from streaming. The Lil Bieber seems to be in first position for next year’s Super Bowl half time show. His 2026 plan — playing Coachella, the World Cup, and the Super Bowl — is working. He doesn’t have to tour. Even if the NFL doesn’t pay for anything but production, his sales will skyrocket!

Gracie Abrams New Album Debuting at Number 1, But The Catchiest Pop Song by A Female Singer Songwriter This Summer Is from the OG of Them All

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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