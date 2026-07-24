Gracie Abrams Goes to “Hell” and Back for Number 1 Album of the Week, BTS Gets a Massive Bump from World Cup Performance, “Thriller” Says High

There are 15 albums by female performers on the hitsdailydouble top 50 album, which is the actual chart to follow.

Gracie Abrams came in at number 1 with her “Daughter from Hell,” which she obviously isn’t — she’s a good kid, the child of movie director/producer JJ Abrams and wife Katie McGrath. No nepo baby, she earned it.

“Daughter from Hell” sold 123,975 copies and more than half were physical sales. The rest was from streaming. Obviously her fans want to own the music, not just listen passively.

Meantime, BTS had a 61% surge from last week for the album “Arirang.” The album went from 26 to 8, mostly on the strength of their appearance on the World Cup half time show. Quite amazing.

Right behind them is Michael Jackson’s perennial “Thriller,” still riding the coattails of the “Michael” movie. Michael’s “Number Ones” album is just a couple of notches lower. We’ve stopped counting the total sold on “Thriller.” It can’t be done!

Also: based on the World Cup show, Justin Bieber’s “Swag” album rose 6% from last week — 19,000 copies almost all from streaming. The Lil Bieber seems to be in first position for next year’s Super Bowl half time show. His 2026 plan — playing Coachella, the World Cup, and the Super Bowl — is working. He doesn’t have to tour. Even if the NFL doesn’t pay for anything but production, his sales will skyrocket!