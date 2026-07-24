U2 Took a While But They’ve Returned to Form with Martin Garrix-Produced “Fireflies,” The Right Single to Put Them Back on Top

Ah, U2. My U2.

They released two EPs of interesting music. Then a single called “Street of Dreams” that I tried hard to understand.

But now order has been restored in the universe. DJ Martin Garrix has produced this new U2 track called “Fireflies,” and now I want to hear it in a stadium. It’s excellent. Bono has command of his falsetto and his voice soars. The band supplies a U2 signature with Edge’s clanging guitar reminding us why we love this group.

U2 is on the way back.

