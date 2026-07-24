Saturday, July 25, 2026
Donate
Music

U2 Took a While But They’ve Returned to Form with Martin Garrix-Produced “Fireflies,” The Right Single to Put Them Back on Top

By Roger Friedman

Share

★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on Google

Ah, U2. My U2.

They released two EPs of interesting music. Then a single called “Street of Dreams” that I tried hard to understand.

But now order has been restored in the universe. DJ Martin Garrix has produced this new U2 track called “Fireflies,” and now I want to hear it in a stadium. It’s excellent. Bono has command of his falsetto and his voice soars. The band supplies a U2 signature with Edge’s clanging guitar reminding us why we love this group.

U2 is on the way back.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com