Singer Katie Pruitt Latest to Cancel Gig at Levon Helm Studios in Support of Famed Late Drummer’s Daughter Amy After Her Ouster from Business

The Summer of the Woodstock soap opera continues.

Now singer Amy Pruitt joins a long list of artists canceling gigs at Levon Helm Studios’ The Barn.

Instead, she’s rescheduled her show set for September 25th to nearby Bearsville Theater.

Pruitt cancelled in support of the late Levon Helms’s daughter Amy, who announced recently that she’d been ousted from her father’s business by two interlopers — Michael Skurnick and Brian Parillo, and her stepmother. (Amy’s songwriter mom, Libby Titus, who was married to Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen, died in October 2024 from cancer.)

Since then, musicians have pretty much turned their back on the well known music venue.

Pruitt wrote on Instagram: “My first experience at @levonhelmstudios was nothing short of magical, the reason behind that magic had everything to do with the family & community behind it. I hope you understand my decision.”

Her longer statement is below.

The legal wrangling hasn’t stopped Amy Helm, who’s on tour this summer (check her website). Tomorrow she’s performing at a music festival in upstate New York. In August, she hits the Pacific Northwest.



