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Singer Katie Pruitt Latest to Cancel Gig at Levon Helm Studios in Support of Famed Late Drummer’s Daughter Amy After Her Ouster from Business

By Roger Friedman

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The Summer of the Woodstock soap opera continues.

Now singer Amy Pruitt joins a long list of artists canceling gigs at Levon Helm Studios’ The Barn.

Instead, she’s rescheduled her show set for September 25th to nearby Bearsville Theater.

Pruitt cancelled in support of the late Levon Helms’s daughter Amy, who announced recently that she’d been ousted from her father’s business by two interlopers — Michael Skurnick and Brian Parillo, and her stepmother. (Amy’s songwriter mom, Libby Titus, who was married to Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen, died in October 2024 from cancer.)

Since then, musicians have pretty much turned their back on the well known music venue.

Pruitt wrote on Instagram: “My first experience at @levonhelmstudios was nothing short of magical, the reason behind that magic had everything to do with the family & community behind it. I hope you understand my decision.”

Her longer statement is below.

The legal wrangling hasn’t stopped Amy Helm, who’s on tour this summer (check her website). Tomorrow she’s performing at a music festival in upstate New York. In August, she hits the Pacific Northwest.


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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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