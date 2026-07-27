“Michael” Jackson Movie — Biggest Biopic of All Time — Not Coming to Netflix, Amazon, or Apple But to — STARZ Channel in August

“Michael” will begin streaming soon in an unlikely place.

You’d think the highest grossing biopic of all time would go to Netflix, Amazon, or Apple. Or even Peacock or Paramount Plus.

But the Antoine Fuqua directed tribute to Michael Jackson isn’t getting a normal home.

The winner is — this is true — the Starz channel.

Starz, the Kohl’s of cable and streaming.

How utterly bizarre. Starz is better known for TV series like “Power” and “Outlander.” They do have a recent hit movie, “The Housemaid,” currently playing according to a press release. And they’ve got something called “Beast” with Russel Crowe premiering on August 8th.

Well, this is the deal Lions Gate made. Surprising that it’s not on Peacock, since “Michael” is also a Universal movie.

August 10th is the date to circle for this inauspicious debut.