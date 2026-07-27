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“Michael” Jackson Movie — Biggest Biopic of All Time — Not Coming to Netflix, Amazon, or Apple But to — STARZ Channel in August

By Roger Friedman

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“Michael” will begin streaming soon in an unlikely place.

You’d think the highest grossing biopic of all time would go to Netflix, Amazon, or Apple. Or even Peacock or Paramount Plus.

But the Antoine Fuqua directed tribute to Michael Jackson isn’t getting a normal home.

The winner is — this is true — the Starz channel.

Starz, the Kohl’s of cable and streaming.

How utterly bizarre. Starz is better known for TV series like “Power” and “Outlander.” They do have a recent hit movie, “The Housemaid,” currently playing according to a press release. And they’ve got something called “Beast” with Russel Crowe premiering on August 8th.

Well, this is the deal Lions Gate made. Surprising that it’s not on Peacock, since “Michael” is also a Universal movie.

August 10th is the date to circle for this inauspicious debut.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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