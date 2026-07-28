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NY Film Festival Gets Pedro Pascal-Olivia Wilde Film “Behemoth” Directed by Tony Gilroy for World World Wide Premiere, Centerpiece Film

By Roger Friedman

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I’m starting to think Olivia Wilde and Pedro Pascal are in every movie this year.

They are definitely the stars of “Behemoth,” directed by Tony Gilroy, the man who gave us “Michael Clayton” and “The Bourne Legacy.” He’s also written a dozen hits including two more “Bourne” movies plus “Beirut” and “Rogue One.” (His brother is Dan Gilroy, his sister-in-law is Renee Russo.)

“Behemoth” has been chosen for a worldwide premiere at the New York Film Festival as Centerpiece film. That’s a big deal. This means “Behemoth” is not going to Venice, Telluride, or Toronto! The NYFF is rockin’ this year!

The film also has an interesting supporting cast including the most welcome return of Jobeth Williams, plus Eva Victor, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, Margarita Levieva, with Hank Azaria and Will Arnett.

“Behemoth” is Disney-Fox Searchlight’s Oscar entry this year, and with that group of filmmakers, it sounds pretty promising.

And yes, this is definitely Olivia Wilde’s third movie of the year including her excellent “The Invite,” and “I Want Your Sex.” What a comeback for her after “Don’t Worry Darling” crashed and burned four years ago. Not surprised, though. She comes from a family of famous American and British intellectuals, all hardcore successes as journalists and filmmakers. That’s for another column! But the genes are top grade!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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