NY Film Festival Gets Pedro Pascal-Olivia Wilde Film “Behemoth” Directed by Tony Gilroy for World World Wide Premiere, Centerpiece Film

I’m starting to think Olivia Wilde and Pedro Pascal are in every movie this year.

They are definitely the stars of “Behemoth,” directed by Tony Gilroy, the man who gave us “Michael Clayton” and “The Bourne Legacy.” He’s also written a dozen hits including two more “Bourne” movies plus “Beirut” and “Rogue One.” (His brother is Dan Gilroy, his sister-in-law is Renee Russo.)

“Behemoth” has been chosen for a worldwide premiere at the New York Film Festival as Centerpiece film. That’s a big deal. This means “Behemoth” is not going to Venice, Telluride, or Toronto! The NYFF is rockin’ this year!

The film also has an interesting supporting cast including the most welcome return of Jobeth Williams, plus Eva Victor, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, Margarita Levieva, with Hank Azaria and Will Arnett.

“Behemoth” is Disney-Fox Searchlight’s Oscar entry this year, and with that group of filmmakers, it sounds pretty promising.

And yes, this is definitely Olivia Wilde’s third movie of the year including her excellent “The Invite,” and “I Want Your Sex.” What a comeback for her after “Don’t Worry Darling” crashed and burned four years ago. Not surprised, though. She comes from a family of famous American and British intellectuals, all hardcore successes as journalists and filmmakers. That’s for another column! But the genes are top grade!