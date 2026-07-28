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“60 Minutes” Announces New Correspondents to Replace the Ones They Fired Like Scott Pelley, Sharon Alfonsi, and Cecilia Vega

By Roger Friedman

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“60 Minutes” is adding a bunch of new faces to replace the veteran correspondents they fired. Like Scott Pelley, Sharyn Alfonsi, and Cecilia Vega.

This is the work of loathed show EP Bari Weiss, who also fired the show’s executive producer Tanya Simon and replaced her with Nick Bilton. Also gone is Anderson Cooper.

Now comes a group we’ll have to used to, or not. They include the New York Times’ Ross Douthat, journalist Sebastian Junger, best known for writing “The Perfect Storm,” plus Gianna Toboni from HBO and Vice News, and Brit Trevor Phillips.

Do they have the gravitas and experience of the departed four? No. Will they be under a microscope? Most definitely. Most of this doesn’t make sense, but we’re not surprised. We’ll just have to depend on the remaining veterans Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, and Jon Wertheim to make it work. Plus, it looks like Norah O’Donnell is now officially added to the team.

One good thing: no mention of Joe Rogan doing commentary. That was a scary thought!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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