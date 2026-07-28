“60 Minutes” Announces New Correspondents to Replace the Ones They Fired Like Scott Pelley, Sharon Alfonsi, and Cecilia Vega

“60 Minutes” is adding a bunch of new faces to replace the veteran correspondents they fired. Like Scott Pelley, Sharyn Alfonsi, and Cecilia Vega.

This is the work of loathed show EP Bari Weiss, who also fired the show’s executive producer Tanya Simon and replaced her with Nick Bilton. Also gone is Anderson Cooper.

Now comes a group we’ll have to used to, or not. They include the New York Times’ Ross Douthat, journalist Sebastian Junger, best known for writing “The Perfect Storm,” plus Gianna Toboni from HBO and Vice News, and Brit Trevor Phillips.

Do they have the gravitas and experience of the departed four? No. Will they be under a microscope? Most definitely. Most of this doesn’t make sense, but we’re not surprised. We’ll just have to depend on the remaining veterans Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, and Jon Wertheim to make it work. Plus, it looks like Norah O’Donnell is now officially added to the team.

One good thing: no mention of Joe Rogan doing commentary. That was a scary thought!