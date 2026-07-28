Charli XCX New Album “Music Fashion Film” Eyeing Same First Week Sales as “Brat,” Her Last Release, Still No Singles Popping Out

Atlantic Records — new home of Miley Cyrus — is having problems with another star.

Charli XCX dropped an excellent new album last Friday called “Music. Fashion. Film.” After her “Brat” album, which was phenom, the new one should have been a huge hit.

But “MFF” is projected to have a first week similar to “Brat,” with around 75,000 copies sold. Around 50,000 will be physical sales, the rest from steaming.

That’s not a good sign.

So far, “MFF” has bigger problems, too: no singles. None of the tracks has popped out on radio or streaming. None of the songs are on the Spotify top 50, or on the iTunes chart. I find this a little surprising. There are several good choices. One of them, called “Card Declined,” could be a winner with the right video and marketing. But nothing’s happening. You can feel the inertia.

So what’s the problem here? Miley Cyrus had better pay close attention now that she’s made this big switch over from Columbia.



PS In the end, “Brat” sold 3.5 million copies worldwide. “MFF” is not going to get close to that number.



