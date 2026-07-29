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Korean War: KPop Group BTS Rudely Takes Itself Out of the Grammy Awards, Won’t Submit 2026 Album or Music

By Roger Friedman

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We just learned that “Arirang” means ‘rude’ in Korean.

Super KPop group BTS says they won’t submit their 2026 releases for the Grammy Awards this year.

Why? They evidently didn’t like the Grammys adding a category for Asian music. It was a gesture to make sure they were covered for at least one award if they lost in other categories.

But BTS says they “want the music to speak for itself.”

A boy band, bubble gum group, they were not going to win Album of the Year anyway. But based on sales, their “Arirang” album would have probably been nominated.

More likely Album of the Year nominees for 2027 would be Bruno Mars, Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX, and so on.

The Grammys will be fine without BTS, but the group will find as they age that US awards attention could extend their careers.

Members of the band each posted notices individually to their social media accounts announcing the news.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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