Korean War: KPop Group BTS Rudely Takes Itself Out of the Grammy Awards, Won’t Submit 2026 Album or Music

We just learned that “Arirang” means ‘rude’ in Korean.

Super KPop group BTS says they won’t submit their 2026 releases for the Grammy Awards this year.

Why? They evidently didn’t like the Grammys adding a category for Asian music. It was a gesture to make sure they were covered for at least one award if they lost in other categories.

But BTS says they “want the music to speak for itself.”

A boy band, bubble gum group, they were not going to win Album of the Year anyway. But based on sales, their “Arirang” album would have probably been nominated.

More likely Album of the Year nominees for 2027 would be Bruno Mars, Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX, and so on.

The Grammys will be fine without BTS, but the group will find as they age that US awards attention could extend their careers.

Members of the band each posted notices individually to their social media accounts announcing the news.