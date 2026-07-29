RIP Glen Hansard: Watch Poignant Video An Hour Before His Death, Read Bono’s Eulogy: “He was such an angelic presence”

Glen Hansard’s friend, Joe O’Neill, posted a video of the singer performing, he says, an hour before he died in a motorcycle accident yesterday.
It will break your heart. It’s chilling. Warning: You will cry.
Also, Bono, his fellow Irishman, published a moving eulogy to the “Once” actor and singer. He writes of Hansard: “He really was who you thought he was. He could never walk by a person living rough without checking they were OK…”
God bless Glen Hansard. His loss is tremendous.
Poignant Video. This was recorded 1 hour before Glen (Rip) was killed. He was in the Wrens Nest, Strawberry Beds at a session. pic.twitter.com/QFTzJ9tLu3
— Joe O’Neill (@actingjoe) July 29, 2026
Sometimes I would wonder if Glen Hansard really existed….
Seriously, he was such an angelic presence… not otherworldly…in fact, very present this presence…
A smiling rascal if you needed him to be… this most musical and mischievous archangel of Ballymun… no airs, plenty… pic.twitter.com/8d8Cw6YTSb
— U2 (@U2) July 29, 2026