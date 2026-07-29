RIP Glen Hansard: Watch Poignant Video An Hour Before His Death, Read Bono’s Eulogy: “He was such an angelic presence”

Glen Hansard’s friend, Joe O’Neill, posted a video of the singer performing, he says, an hour before he died in a motorcycle accident yesterday.

It will break your heart. It’s chilling. Warning: You will cry.

Also, Bono, his fellow Irishman, published a moving eulogy to the “Once” actor and singer. He writes of Hansard: “He really was who you thought he was. He could never walk by a person living rough without checking they were OK…”

God bless Glen Hansard. His loss is tremendous.

Poignant Video. This was recorded 1 hour before Glen (Rip) was killed. He was in the Wrens Nest, Strawberry Beds at a session. pic.twitter.com/QFTzJ9tLu3 — Joe O’Neill (@actingjoe) July 29, 2026