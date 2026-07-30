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Publishing Scandal Uncovered: Minotaur Books Cancels Crime Novel by Young Black Author, Says AI Was Used, He Insists It Wasn’t

By Roger Friedman

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Jeff Sneider is the super sleuth scoop detective of Hollywood. If you don’t read his Substack, you’re missing out.

Jeff broke a great publishing story last night — I’m jealous. (PS Deadline.com has lifted it right up for themselves without credit. Terrible.)

Sneider is reporting that Minotaur Books signed a whopping $2.5 million contract with a young black writer, a PhD candidate here in the US.

The guy — whose name Sneider kept anonymous right now — was ecstatic. Everyone was breaking out Champagne.

But then, the writer’s UK agent, UK book agent, Sandy Hodgman of Hodgman Literary, said that when they were doing a check to make sure no AI was used in the writing of the book, they turned up evidence of AI infiltrating the writer’s work.

Hodgman sent word to the UK agent, and the publisher. All deals were suddenly off, although Minotaur still said they’d hear the writer’s story.

The writer denies using AI at all. “I was on the verge of success, and then all of a sudden, there were rumors, but no one asked me anything. I don’t know why my agency did not have my back,” the writer told Sneider.

AI is a tricky deal these days. I’ve written about it being used in music and films, and projects being made by magic. But publishing is the new frontier. Will writers plagiarize parts of existing material through AI? Or will vetting turn up false positives in the research? Will books be sampled, like music? And does no one have any shame? Plus, is everyone so scared of winding up in a scandal that no defends their client?

Do read Jeff’s story. As for Deadline.com, they are famous for snatching stories and claiming exclusives. No amount of complaining seems to stop them.

Sneider, by the way, has wrapped this story with books scoop that you will find fascinating about a novelist who’s now in tears after her book was turned into a movie set for release in a few months.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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