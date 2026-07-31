“Spider Man” Gets An “A” Rating from Cinemascore, Looks at $50 Mil Previews Last Night on Way to Massive Opening Weekend

Audiences are loving “Spider Man: Brand New Day.”

They gave it an “A” on Cinemascore as they exited theaters last night.

That should add to the box office furor over “Brand New Day,” currently looking at a $50 million preview night.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the Tom Holland-Zendaya blockbuster as a 90% critics rating, and 98% audience meter.

Theaters were packed and today’s shows are even tighter. So far “Spodyssey” is going gangbusters as both “Spider Man” and “The Odyssey” have turned movie theaters into Grand Central Station. There are lines for popcorn and candy. Theater owners must be beside themselves after six years of drought.