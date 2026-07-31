NY Times Wrote An Article About the Kennedy Center’s Free Tours, So Trump Backed Administration Stopped Them: Honors Next?

This week, the New York Times published an article about the free tours at the Kennedy Center.

They said that despite the Kennedy Center having no shows scheduled, life went on, and the public could still come and see everything inside and hear the history of the famed arts and culture institution.

People who were quoted anonymously in the story said they worried there would be retribution for their participation.

They were right. Now the Kennedy Center has stopped the tours, which have been going on for 50 years.

You can read about in the Times.

One hundred forty volunteer guides who gave tours in 10 languages to up to 400,000 people a year. Now there are none.

Trump received a court order to keep the Kennedy Center open, even during renovations. The tours would have been the only example they were obeying the order. I’m sure this will all wind up back before a judge shortly.

Meantime, the 2025 Kennedy Centers inductees were announced on August 13th last year. Will the new class be presented in two weeks? And where will the Honors be held? At the actual theater — which is now not hosting anything — or somewhere else?

And who will accept the award? Liza Minnelli told me earlier this year she’d accept even if Trump was in office. That might help her chances. Mel Gibson and Jon Voight were named Trump’s “Hollywood ambassadors,” along with Sylvester Stallone, who was inducted last year. They are possibilities. But so, too, are any number of criminals and dictators.

Stay tuned…