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Anna Wintour, Met Museum to Honor Antisemitic Designer John Galliano Who Said “I Love Hitler on Video (Watch) at Next Year’s Met Gala

By Roger Friedman

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It’s time for the return of the antisemites.

Kanye West, after all, has been un-cancelled in places like San Antonio and Tampa.

So Anna Wintour, who pretends to be a liberal and has half-Jewish children, is going to honor her own antisemite in May 2027.

The Met Gala will celebrate designer John Galliano, who’s a pig on a good day. But in 2011, he was captured on film saying “I love Hilter” and other things about people being gassed, in a Paris bar. Of course later he apologized and said he was drunk.

Galliano wound up standing trial in Paris for his remarks and paying a fine of $6,000. Here’s a link to that report.

To be clear, the Guardian reports: “In the February incident, a French couple having a beer outside La Perle bar in Paris’s Marais district said he repeatedly insulted them with lines including “fucking ugly Jewish bitch” and “fucking Asian bastard”. Geraldine Bloch, 35, said he first asked her to shut up, then criticised her clothes, hair, thighs, eyebrows and makeup. He made 30 anti-Jewish insults in the space of 45 minutes, she said. Another woman said he made similar insults to her in the same bar in October.”

But, you know, he makes nice dresses, so his cancellation wasn’t going to last long. After his conviction at the trial, Galliano went to rehab, and worked with a rabbi in London, as well as Abe Foxman of the Anti-Defamation League in New York, to learn about Judaism, antisemitism and the Holocaust, according to the New York Times.

I’m glad he’s sorry, but that doesn’t mean using him to raise $5 million and see celebrities wear his clothes. Yuck.

Wintour has no conscience or inner life, so it’s not surprising she’d go in this direction. It doesn’t occur to her that her children’s father, Dr. David Shaffer, was Jewish. I doubt she understood Tom Stoppard’s play, “Leopoldstat,” which she watched wearing sunglasses.

Donors and patrons of the Metropolitan Museum of Art should be outraged. I don’t care if Galliano’s PR team has worked with the Anti-Defamation League. And let’s hope that Jewish celebrities who regularly show up at the Met Ball do have a conscience, and refuse to support this really stupid idea.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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