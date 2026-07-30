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Social Media Star Caleb Simpson Says He and 8 Year Old Niece Met Rapper D4vd, Around Time of Brutal Killing (Video)

By Roger Friedman

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Like a lot of people, I follow social media star Caleb Simpson. He’s the guy who goes around asking people where they live, what their rent is, and can he have a tour of their home?

Simpson has made a name for himself in a tough business.

Now he says in a video — posted with his 8 year old niece — that the two of them met rapped D4vd (aka David Anthony Burke) almost exactly around the time Burke, 21, is accused of killing his underage girlfriend.

Simpson says during their interview, “I asked him what’s the difference between you and Kanye West? He said he wasn’t crazy. and his girlfriend was in the trunk of the car.”

Simpson points this out to his niece, who’s wearing a bright blue party dress. When he asks how she feels about all this, the little girl replies, “Annoyed.”

The internet personality made a second video, but this one is the stand out.

Burke, meantime, is in jail after being accused of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Her remains were found in his Tesla. She was also pregnant, likely with his child, after reportedly having several abortions.

Again, I like Simpson, but his niece may need therapy soon.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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