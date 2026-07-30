Social Media Star Caleb Simpson Says He and 8 Year Old Niece Met Rapper D4vd, Around Time of Brutal Killing (Video)

Like a lot of people, I follow social media star Caleb Simpson. He’s the guy who goes around asking people where they live, what their rent is, and can he have a tour of their home?

Simpson has made a name for himself in a tough business.

Now he says in a video — posted with his 8 year old niece — that the two of them met rapped D4vd (aka David Anthony Burke) almost exactly around the time Burke, 21, is accused of killing his underage girlfriend.

Simpson says during their interview, “I asked him what’s the difference between you and Kanye West? He said he wasn’t crazy. and his girlfriend was in the trunk of the car.”

Simpson points this out to his niece, who’s wearing a bright blue party dress. When he asks how she feels about all this, the little girl replies, “Annoyed.”

The internet personality made a second video, but this one is the stand out.

Burke, meantime, is in jail after being accused of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Her remains were found in his Tesla. She was also pregnant, likely with his child, after reportedly having several abortions.

Again, I like Simpson, but his niece may need therapy soon.

